CM pats staff on record shots in vaccination drive

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a review meting on COVID– 19 control at his camp office on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

21 June 2021 21:58 IST

Be ready for another round, can give 20-25 lakh doses in a day, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials concerned to prepare for another mega vaccination drive in the State as and when sufficient doses are available.

Officials told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the State had the capacity and mechanism to administer 20-25 lakh vaccines in a single day.

Mr. Jagan held a review meeting on COVID-19 response, vaccination and Nadu-Nedu works in the Health Department on Monday.

He said that the State had an effective mechanism to carry out vaccination on a large scale and the mega drive in which over 13.7 lakh doses were administered in a day proved it. He congratulated all the personnel, including ASHA workers, ANMs and the staff in village/ward secretariats and PHCs in this regard.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the construction of new medical colleges and complete them on a war-footing.

He was told that the test positivity rate had come down in the State, except in East Godavari district.

212 die of black fungus

Officials said 2,655 ICU beds and 13,824 oxygen beds were available as of Sunday and 91.48% beds occupied were under Aarogyasri scheme. The State registered 2,772 black fungus cases so far and 1,232 of them had been discharged post treatment. As many as 922 patients underwent surgeries and 212 died while the remaining were being treated, officials said.

Mr. Jagan told the officials to be on alert as the lockdown imposed in neighbouring States was being relaxed.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, COVID Command Control Centre Chairman K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, COVID Taskforce Committee Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu, Health Secretary M. Ravi Chandra, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and others were present.