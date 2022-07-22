CM pats Mining Dept. officials for winning Khanij Vikas Award
State selected for adopting best practices in mining
VIJAYAWADA
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the officials of the Mines and Geology (M&G) Department on winning the Khanij Vikas Award from the Ministry of Mines for adopting the best practices in exploration, auctioning and monitoring of the mining of major minerals.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted the Minister for M&G Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Director of M&G V.G. Venkata Reddy to keep the good work going and achieve the best results, when they called on him at his camp office on Friday morning.
Mr. Dwivedi and Mr. Venkata Reddy received the award which included a cash incentive of Rs.2.40 crore, from Home Minister Amit Shah at a recent conference on Mines and Minerals, at New Delhi.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.