CM pats Mining Dept. officials for winning Khanij Vikas Award  

State selected for adopting best practices in mining

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the officials of the Mines and Geology (M&G) Department on winning the Khanij Vikas Award from the Ministry of Mines for adopting the best practices in exploration, auctioning and monitoring of the mining of major minerals.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted the Minister for M&G Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Director of M&G V.G. Venkata Reddy to keep the good work going and achieve the best results, when they called on him at his camp office on Friday morning.

Mr. Dwivedi and Mr. Venkata Reddy received the award which included a cash incentive of Rs.2.40 crore, from Home Minister Amit Shah at a recent conference on Mines and Minerals, at New Delhi.