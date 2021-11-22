CM orders immediate relief for flood victims

GUNTUR

22 November 2021 23:39 IST

Make people utilise ‘104’ helpline no., he tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure that an immediate aid consisting of 25 kg rice, 1 kg each of dal, cooking oil, onion and potato and ₹2,000 should be provided to each family affected by floods.

During a video conference at the Secretariat here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Collectors of the flood-affected districts to ensure that village and ward secretariat is considered as a unit and the services of volunteers should be utilised to extend support to each family.

“Ensure that every family whose house was partially/completely destroyed by the floods receives the compensation and better facilities are provided in relief camps,’’ he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister said wide publicity should be given to ‘104’ helpline number so that people could get help for any flood-related issue. Officials should take those calls and respond immediately and a special officer should monitor the calls.

Focus should be on sanitation, medical camps and restoration of roads, he said.

He directed the officials of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration Departments to finalise tenders for permanent restoration works in the next four weeks.

Provide a compensation of ₹95,100 and sanction a new house to those who lost their homes and ₹5,200 for partially damaged houses, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide ₹25 lakh and one government job to the families of the constables in Nellore, a village secretariat employee and an RTC conductor, who died during rescue operations.

Measures should be taken to prevent spread of diseases due to cattle carcasses.

He wanted crop enumeration to start and seeds supplied at 80% subsidy.

“A low pressure has re-emerged in the Bay of Bengal and is said to be heading south of Tamil Nadu. Officials should be on high alert and be prepared to face any situation,” he said.

The State government sanctioned an additional ₹10 crore each to Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur and YSR Kadapa districts for relief measures.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be no delay in power restoration and directed the officials to relocate substations and power supply systems to non-flood-prone areas. Orders had been issued to provide fodder to cattle and compensation for the death of livestock, he added.

Measures should be taken on a permanent basis to plug the leaks in lakes, he said, adding an action plan should be made for construction of Annamayya and Pincha projects.

Toll reaches 34

Minister of Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu told the Assembly that the death toll due to floods was 34 and another 10 people were missing. He said ₹5 lakh compensation was being given to the kin of the deceased. An aid of ₹30, 000 would be extended for dead cattle and ₹3,000 in case of sheep and goat.

The Minister said eight NDRF and eight SDRF teams along with two helicopters were used for rescue operations in 19 places. As many as 57,969 people were evacuated and kept in 294 relief camps.

Crops were damaged in eight lakh hectares as per preliminary investigations and loss enumeration would be done once floods receded, he said.