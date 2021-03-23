CM orders filling of veterinary doctor, fisheries assistant posts

Collectors to be told to clear insurance claims every three months

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials to fill the veterinary doctor posts across the State at the earliest and to prepare a standard operating procedure for them to render their services as per fixed schedule in the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

During a review meeting on Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Department (AH&FD), Mr. Jagan said animal feed and medicines should be made available at the kendras after their quality was tested and certified.

The animals being distributed under YSR Cheyutha scheme should be given the animal registration (Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health) tag and the details of YSR livestock loss compensation scheme should be displayed in the kendras.

The Chief Minister directed that the District Collectors be given instructions to clear insurance claims every three months and to clear arrears amounting to ₹98 crore immediately.

He gave the green signal for filling 6,099 Animal Husbandry Assistant vacancies, and cautioned the officials against being complacent in the supply of bio-pesticides.

Mr. Jagan wanted the construction of buildings for YSR integrated veterinary labs to be completed by June 1, 2021 and the labs made operational at the earliest thereafter.

He ordered that the recruitment of village fisheries assistants should be completed soon and steps taken to prevent the adulteration of drugs used in the aquaculture sector.

Taking stock of the implementation of Matsyakara Bharosa, the Chief Minister said every eligible person should get the benefit under the scheme, and directed the officials to focus on cage culture in reservoirs.

He laid emphasis on speeding up the construction of fishing harbours at Juvvaladinne, Uppada, Nizampatnam and Machilipatnam.

Ministers K. Kannababu (agriculture) and S. Appala Raju (fisheries & animal husbandry), special chief secretary (fisheries) Poonam Malakondaiah and AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation MD Babu A were present.