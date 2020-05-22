CM orders early grounding of lift scheme in Kadapa district

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS)-Chakrayapeta lift irrigation scheme in Kadapa district should be grounded at the earliest after completing judicial preview of tenders by this month-end.

He also instructed the Finance Department to issue necessary clearances for the drinking water schemes intended to benefit seven villages affected by the mining project of the Uranium Corporation of India, and the Chitravathi balancing reservoir.

Addressing a review meeting on the activities of the Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) along with Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and District Collector C. Hari Kiran at his camp office here on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised on the need to begin the construction of the government medical college at Pulivendula at the earliest and wanted administrative clearance to be given to the GNSS-PBC canal lift scheme costing about ₹47 crore.

He enquired about the status of the underground drainage scheme, establishment of a mini secretariat, widening of roads and construction of an area hospital and community health centres in the purview of PADA.

Farming

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to promote plantain storage and processing units in Kadapa and Anantapur districts and also to focus on achieving higher yield of tomato and sweet lime and their marketing. He sought steps to be taken for promoting the Idupulapaya tourism circuit and taking the YSR Memorial Garden project forward.

Hospitals

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further ordered the officials to expedite the tendering process for the YSR Cancer Hospital, psychiatry hospital and a superspecialty block at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences at Kadapa.

He wanted clearances to be given for lifting water from the Gandikota reservoir to the Gangadevipalli, Mangapatnam and Uppaluru tanks in the Jammalamadugu constituency.