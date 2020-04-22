CM orders aid for fishermen stranded in Gujarat

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he had a telephonic conversation with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani about the safety of the fishermen belonging to Andhra Pradesh stranded in Gujarat.

Following the lockdown, the fishermen are stranded and adequate food supply and other basic facilities was ensured to them, a release issued here on Wednesday stated.

The State government has also contacted Central government officials who assured safety of the fishermen.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials concerned to provide a financial assistance of ₹ 2,000 to each fisherman stranded in Gujarat to meet their basic needs.

The officials concerned have also been instructed to coordinate with the Gujarat government in this regard.