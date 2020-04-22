CM orders aid for fishermen stranded in Gujarat

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he had a telephonic conversation with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani about the safety of the fishermen belonging to Andhra Pradesh stranded in Gujarat.
Following the lockdown, the fishermen are stranded and adequate food supply and other basic facilities was ensured to them, a release issued here on Wednesday stated.
The State government has also contacted Central government officials who assured safety of the fishermen.
Speaking at a review meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials concerned to provide a financial assistance of ₹ 2,000 to each fisherman stranded in Gujarat to meet their basic needs.
The officials concerned have also been instructed to coordinate with the Gujarat government in this regard.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.