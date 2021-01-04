CM ordered CID probe: Velampalli

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a CID probe into the Ramateertham temple incident and asserted that the culprits would be nabbed in a few days.
He also announced the government’s decision to renovate the ancient temple and reinstall the idol of Lord Rama as per Agama Sastra.
Addressing mediapersons after a high-level stock-taking exercise on the security measures in temples, Mr. Srinivas said the government took the matter (Ramateertham incident) seriously in view of its sensitive nature and that the police gathered evidence from the scene of offence.
He appealed to the BJP and other parties to call off the proposed ‘Chalo Ramateertham’ rally on January 5 in view of the prevailing situation.
The Minister said 88 cases of attacks on temples had been reported and 169 persons were arrested.
The Police Department mapped 57,584 temples in the State and CC cameras were installed in over 3,000.
The government issued directions for installing the cameras in private temples also, Mr. Srinivas said, adding that the temples located along the Durga flyover that were demolished during the TDP regime would be rebuilt.
