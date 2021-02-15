CM not bothered about privatisation of steel plant, alleges Atchannaidu

‘Writing a letter to Prime Minister is of no use’

Former Minister K. Atchannaidu has alleged that neither the State government nor the Chief Minister are bothered about the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP).

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Atchannaidu said that TDP Parliamentary district president Palla Sinivas was on an indefinite fast for protection of the VSP, but the State and Central governments were not responding. The Chief Minister has not spoken on the issue for the past one week and writing a letter to the Prime Minister was of no use, he said.

The former Minister alleged that the Chief Minister had not convened the all-party meet or took any action on leading a delegation of MPs to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister. Referring to the statements of Minister Botcha Satyanarayana that privatisation plans were there during the rule of Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu also, he said that Mr. Naidu had stopped the privatisation proposal by taking it up with the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Naidu’s visit today

Mr. Atchannaidu said that TDP MLAs and MPs were ready to resign and follow the Chief Minister if he led the MPs delegation to Delhi. He said that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was coming to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to express solidarity with Mr. Srinivas. He said that the agitation would be intensified further.

Former Ministers N. Chinarajappa and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, and party leader Sribharat were among those present.