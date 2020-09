VIJAYAWADA

28 September 2020 00:37 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have agreed to the plea of the 5,042 contract lecturers working in government junior and degree colleges besides private oriental colleges on payment of remuneration for 12 months, instead of 10 months for the academic year 2020-21.

Mr. Jagan is reported to have approved the related file.

