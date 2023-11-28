CM never visited families of handloom weavers who ended their lives in Andhra Pradesh, says Nara Lokesh

November 28, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

AMALAPURAM

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy never paid a courtesy visit to the family members next to the 60 handloom weavers who ended their lives due to distress in Andhra Pradesh over the four years. The handloom weavers of Bandaru Lanka on Tuesday shared their woes with Mr. Lokesh during Yuva Galam padayatra in Amalapuram assembly segment in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Responding to various demands by the handloom weavers, Mr. Lokesh has promised: “We will assure to fight to scrap Goods and Service Tax (GST) on handloom products if TDP is voted to power in 2024. The houses with work sheds will also be built for the handloom weavers”.

“Each handloom weaving family will be guaranteed free power up to 200 units to support for the handloom weaving”, he said.

The handloom weavers have also alleged that the State government waived 30% rebate on the handloom products and demanded to resume the rebate. On pension scheme, the handloom weavers have demanded to sanction old-age pension to the handloom weaving couple above 50 years of age..

Aqua zones

In Perooru in Amalapuram Rural Mandal, the Konaseema aqua farmers met Mr. Lokesh and shared their issues during the Padayatra. Mr. Lokesh was told that the aqua feed companies formed a syndicate and dictating terms in fixing the price of aqua feed.

Reacting to the issues of the aqua farmers, Mr. Lokesh said: “The seed, feed and power prices have been increased over the past four years. Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy has created the aqua zones only to increase the power charges for the aqua culture”.

“It is sad to witness the steep increase in price of the aqua seed, feed and access to quality seed remains a challenge in Andhra Pradesh”, he said. He also said that power would be supplied at ₹1.50 per unit for the aquaculture irrespective of the aqua zone if TDP comes to power in 2024.