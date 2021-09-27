CM needs to be changed, not Ministers: Thulasi Reddy

‘Common man at the receiving end under YSRCP rule’

Referring to the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, APCC working president N. Thulasi Reddy on Sunday said there was a “dire need to change not the Ministers but the Chief Minister, who is the root cause for all the existing ills of the State.”

In a statement, Mr. Thulasi Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had pushed the State into a debt trap and that his government had “unleashed a reign of anarchy and corruption.”

“The common man is at the receiving end of the YSRCP’s misrule,” he alleged.

Mr. Thulasi Reddy also found fault with the government’s decision to appoint the outgoing Chief Secretary Adityanath Das as Chief Adviser to the government at a time when the State was reeling under serious financial crisis.

“When the government does not have funds to pay salaries to employees and pension to the retired staff, appointment of so many advisers with high salaries and perks defies all logic,” he said.

Protest today

Meanwhile, APCC president S. Sailajanath called upon the party leaders and cadre across the State to take active part in the protest being staged as a part of the Bharat bandh on Monday to register people’s resentment against the “anti-farmer and anti-people” policies of the BJP government at the Centre.

In Vijayawada, the party would take out a protest rally from Andhra Ratna Bhavan to Pandit Nehru Bus Station at 5.30 a.m., and at 9 a.m, a protest meet would be held at the party office.