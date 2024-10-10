ADVERTISEMENT

CM Naidu presents silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada

Updated - October 10, 2024 08:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Devotees will be given a top priority in policy-making by the temple managements, says the Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family members, carrying silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga temple on the Moola Nakshatra day, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on behalf of the government, presented silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on the auspicious occasion of ‘Moola Nakshatram’ on October 9 (Wednesday). 

Mr. Naidu, along with his family members, visited the temple. In a brief chat with the media, Mr. Naidu said that he prayed the Goddess for the prosperity of the State and its people.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Dasara festival,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that it had been a tradition to present silk robes (Pattu Vastrams) to the Goddess on the day of ‘Moola Nakshatram’ and he was elated to do it along with his family members. 

It is a collective responsibility to protect the sanctity of temples and the spiritual ambience, he said, adding that the devotees were expressing satisfaction with the facilities provided on the temple premises.

Mr. Naidu said that the common devotees would be given a top priority in policy-making by the temple managements.

Later, Mr. Naidu and his family members participated in a special ritual at the temple.

