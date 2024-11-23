ADVERTISEMENT

CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan hold meetings with MPs ahead of Parliament session 

Published - November 23, 2024 04:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Strive to get sanctions from the Centre for various projects being undertaken by the State, CM Naidu tells TDP MPs

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addressed the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party meeting at his residence on Friday (November 22, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the TDP Members of Parliament to strive to get sanctions from the Central Government for various projects being undertaken by the State during the winter session of Parliament beginning November 25, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting at his residence on November 22, 2024 (Friday), Mr. Naidu advised the MPs to seek Central support for the implementation of the ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ vision introduced by him in the Legislative Assembly.

He suggested to the MPs to pursue the investment proposals to the extent possible with the cooperation from the Centre, and to promptly respond to important issues in Parliament.

TDPP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu were among those who took part in the deliberations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan discussed issues to be raised in Parliament with his party’s two MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Tangella Udaya Srinivas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US