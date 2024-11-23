CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan hold meetings with MPs ahead of Parliament session 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the TDP Members of Parliament to strive to get sanctions from the Central Government for various projects being undertaken by the State during the winter session of Parliament beginning November 25, 2024.

Addressing the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting at his residence on November 22, 2024 (Friday), Mr. Naidu advised the MPs to seek Central support for the implementation of the ‘Swarna Andhra-2047’ vision introduced by him in the Legislative Assembly.

He suggested to the MPs to pursue the investment proposals to the extent possible with the cooperation from the Centre, and to promptly respond to important issues in Parliament.

TDPP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu were among those who took part in the deliberations.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan discussed issues to be raised in Parliament with his party’s two MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Tangella Udaya Srinivas.

