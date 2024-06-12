CM Naidu arrives in Tirumala on a two-day visit

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and other family members.

After taking oath as Chief Minister of the State for the fourth time, at Kesarapalle in Vijayawada, he flew to Tirupati aboard a special flight in the evening and motored straight up to the temple town for an overnight stay.

Upon his arrival at the Padmavati guesthouse, Mr. Naidu was accorded a warm reception by Collector Praveen Kumar, SP Harshavardhan Raju, TTD JEOs Gowthami and Veerabrahmam, and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Nanda Kishore. TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy was reportedly asked to go on a week-long leave.

An ardent devotee of the presiding deity, Mr. Naidu always made it a point to pray at the temple on every important occasion.

Even after winding up a high-voltage campaign for the Assembly elections on May 11, he dashed to the temple town the same evening. Mr. Naidu, who is on a thanksgiving visit to the town, will offer prayers at the hill temple at 8 a.m. on Thursday and later fly back to Vijayawada.

