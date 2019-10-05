‘CM must raise SCS issue during meeting with Modi’

Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of hoodwinking the State in terms of development, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Friday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must bring up the issue of special category status (SCS) during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The BJP government is responsible for the economic slowdown which has resulting in closure of factories, rendering lakhs of people jobless,” he told the media here.

Referring to the political leaders joining the BJP, Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that those facing cheating and fraud charges were joining the party. “It appears to have become a rule that once you join the BJP, you are absolved of all the crimes you have committed,” he opined.

He also took a dig at the YSRCP government. “The State government does not have a clarity on a whole range of issues, which is confusing the people,” he said.

Capital city

The CPI leader said that protests had erupted in Kurnool, Vishakapatnam, Tirupati and a few other places demanding either the High Court or the capital city, adding that it is tiime the government made its stand clear on the issues.

Picking holes in the sand policy, he said, “Lakhs of people have lost their jobs as contruction sector has come to a halt owing to sand scarcity. The new policy is a lacklustre move by the government.”