‘CM must allay apprehensions about Antarvedi temple fire’

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 September 2020 00:12 IST

Somu Veerraju seeks stringent action against the perpetrators

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that it is time Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy allayed the apprehensions of people related to the gutting of the chariot at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

“An inquiry by a sitting High Court Judge into the fire only can put all speculations to rest. Attacks and fires at the religious institutions of a particular faith are on the rise in the State. The BJP will not tolerate, if the government does not act tough on the perpetrators,” Mr. Veerraju told the media here on Tuesday. At a time when the government is saying that a lunatic is suspected to have set the temple chariot on fire, the people are discussing as to why the institutions belonging a particular religious faith are being targeted, he said.

Dig at Naidu

Taking a dig at N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Veerraju said even as the TDP president is blaming the YSRCP government for the fire , the situation was no different during his government. “Mr. Naidu had ordered demolition of several temples during the Krishna Pushkarams. The TDP had proposed funds for construction of places of worships for one minority community in its poll manifesto. The YSRCP government is also adopting similar policies,” he alleged.

TTD funds

Alleging that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust Board has become a centre for political employment, Mr. Veerraju demanded that the TTD funds should be utilised for development of temples alone, not for other purposes.

“If the BJP comes to power, religious seers will be appointed members of the TTD trust board,” he said, adding that the BJP was against reservations based on religion.

Referring to the allegations on the sale of Simhachalam temple lands, Mr. Veerraju said any attempt to deprive the temple of its land or revenue would not be tolerated.

On the statements reportedly made by Simhachalam temple trust board Chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju that she would expose the scams committed at the temple during the TDP rule, Mr. Veerraju said that the party would welcome it.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP Parliamentary District president Raveendra, Mahila leader Suhasini Anand were present.