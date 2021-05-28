CM mulls health hubs in all districts

‘Aim is to scale up tertiary healthcare in State’

In a major decision aimed at scaling up tertiary healthcare facilities in the State, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that health hubs will be established in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in all the 13 districts.

The health hubs will have integrated facilities such as medical colleges, nursing colleges and teaching hospitals.

“I want the best healthcare facilities to be created in these health hubs, and I want the District Collectors to identify 30 to 50 acres of land. If any one is interested in establishing hospitals, five acres of land will be allotted free of cost to them. The managements should invest a minimum of ₹100 crore for setting up super-speciality and multi speciality hospitals. This is a way in which we can scale up tertiary healthcare facilities in the State, the lack of which has been forcing many to rush to Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru for advanced medical treatment,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He asked the Medical and Health and Revenue departments to formulate a policy and frame relevant guidelines.