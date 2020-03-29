CM mourns Duggirala Purnaiah’s death

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Duggirala Purnaiah, a prominent first generation Telugu news reader in All India Radio (AIR).

He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Eighty-three-year-old Purnaiah had headed the news division of the Delhi station of AIR for nearly four decades.

He hailed from Angaluru village near Gudivada. Duggirala Purnaiah had joined as the news reader in Delhi AIR way back in 1960.

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao mourned the death of Purnaiah.