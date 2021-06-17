CM mortgaging State for funding Navaratnalu, allege Maoists

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 June 2021 23:20 IST

In a letter, the banned outfit accuses Jagan of playing a double game on VSP issue

Secretary of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) Ganesh released a letter on Thursday, a day after the exchange of fire at Theegalametta of Koyyuru mandal in which six Maoists were killed.

Surprisingly, the letter did not mention anything about the incident, which indicated that it might have been released earlier.

In the letter, the CPI (Maoist) accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of not initiating any development activity in the last two years. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has mortgaged the State for funding the Navaratnalu schemes,” the letter alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Debt trap’

The Maoists further alleged that the State was being pushed into a debt trap. They also said that the government was trying to bail itself out by levying heavy taxes on the people. The letter also said that the welfare schemes were making people “lazy and unproductive.”

The Maoists also accused the Chief Minister of trying to “please the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to wriggle himself out of the CBI cases against him.”

The Maoist letter also accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of “playing a double game on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.”

Bauxite mining

Asking the Chief Minister to come clear on bauxite mining in the Visakha Agency area, the letter alleged that on the one hand the government had revoked G.O. 97 and on the other it was trying to facilitate mining through G.O. 89. The Chief Minister should come clear on why the MoU with Anrak had not been cancelled, the letter demanded.

The AOBSZC secretary also accused the Chief Minister of trying to divert the attention of the people with the three capitals proposal and creating discord between the people of various regions in the State.