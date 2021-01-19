CM moots reopening of schools for all students from Feb.

Attendance will be monitored through app, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to take a decision on reopening of schools for all classes and running classes on a daily basis from the first half of February after a thorough analysis of the situation created by COVID-19. He told them to focus on teaching in English for the 7th class students from the next academic year.

At a review meeting on the functioning of schools on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the welfare assistants in village/ward secretariats should enquire about the health of students in order to facilitate necessary remedial action.

He said a special mobile application has been designed to monitor the attendance of students in schools. The attendance particulars would be uploaded in the app every day and teachers and parents could check it directly.

The Chief Minister said messages should be sent to parents if their children didn’t attend school.

He instructed the officials to finalise all the tenders related to Vidya Kanuka at the earliest and ensure that the kits were delivered on time.

Maintenance of toilets

He wanted clean toilets in all schools from February 1. Many students were not going to schools due to the absence or poor maintenance of toilets. A standard operating procedure should be evolved for keeping the toilets clean on a priority basis, he said. The expertise of organisations like Sulabh could be used in this regard, he suggested.

The Chief Minister said revolutionary changes were brought in the educational institutions by implementing the Nadu - Nedu scheme, introducing English as a medium of instruction and by providing nutritious food through Goru Mudda scheme.