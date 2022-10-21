CM moots farmer committees to monitor functioning of lift irrigation schemes in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials to pay attention to completing the R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) works of the Polavaram project while formulating an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to make the non-operating lift irrigation schemes (LIs) functional by involving farmers’ committees.

During a review meeting of the WRD on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the functioning of LIs could be entrusted to the farmers under those water schemes. Committees of the farmers could be formed to supervise the functioning. The best practices followed in other States in managing the LIs could be studied. A corpus fund could be created for the maintenance of the LIs. As the power bills were being paid by the government, necessary training could be imparted to the farmers apart from creating awareness among them on effective maintenance of the LIs, he said.

In response to the briefing by officials that necessary soil tests should be conducted on the seepage area and on the strength of the diaphragm wall before taking up the works in ECRF (Earth cum Rock Fill Dam) at the Polavaram project which is still reeling under 2.5 lakh cusecs of floodwater, the Chief Minister said the R&R works could be taken up in the meantime.

The officials informed him that preparations were under way for laying the foundation stone for a lift irrigation scheme to pump water from the Gotta Barrage into the Hiramandalam Reservoir in December while the Tarakarama Teertha Sagar works in Vizianagaram district would begin in November. The officials said they had prepared revised estimates with ₹852 crore for the Mahendra Tanaya works.

When informed that almost all reservoirs were filled up to 90% even after several TMC of water was let out into the sea in the wake of incessant rains, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told them to pay special attention on the maintenance and running of all reservoirs and other irrigation projects.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Sasi Bhushan Kumar and Engineer-in-Chief C. Narayana Reddy and other officials were present.