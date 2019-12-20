CM, Ministers have no clarity on Capital, says Bandaru

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues have no clarity on the Capital issue, which is the reason why they are speaking in divergent ways, senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has said.

The Chief Minister hinting at three Capitals even before the expert committee it had constituted was to submit its report and the Ministers making varied statements indicate that there was no clarity among the YSRP leaders, Mr. Murthy told the media here on Friday.

The Chief Minister was trying to create regional differences, stoke caste disputes and drive a wedge between political parties by proposing to have Capitals at three places, he alleged.

Wondering whether Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was really interested in the development of Visakhapatnam, Mr. Murthy said if it were so, he would have conducted review meetings on the progress of the Smart City, Vizag Metro Rail and the Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) projects.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as leader of the Opposition, had not opposed the TDP government’s proposal to acquire 30,000 acres of land to build Amaravati, the TDP leader said.

After the YSRCP government came to power, the Adani data centre and LuLu Group projects proposed in Visakhapatnam had gone to Telangana, he said.

Admitting that a few TDP MLAs and leaders were welcoming the move to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital, he said that leaders of the BJP and other parties too were airing similar views.

“The YSRCP government is trying to drive a wedge between leaders of various political parties on the issue,” he observed.