CM makes ‘Amma Vodi’offer to Madrasas

The State government will extend the benefits of ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme to the students studying in Madrasas in the State, provided managements of those institutions agreed to introduce English medium and modern education, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

Participating in National Education and Minorities Day celebrations here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Deputy Chief Minister Sheikh B Amjad Basha brought to his notice that there was a need for Board for Madrasas in the State. So, the Minister was directed to take steps to establish a Board.

“Madrasas students also need to have exposure to modern education. Apart from excelling in Urdu and proficiency in Quran, the students should learn English language too. The students have to strike a balance between both,” he said, adding, “the Amma Vodi scheme will be extended to Madrasas if the English medium and modern education was introduced. The government will pay ₹15,000 to the mothers who send their children to schools.”

Apprenticeship

Revolutionary changes would be made in higher education. A one-year apprenticeship would be introduced in all courses. Fee reimbursement would be provided in higher education and ₹20,000 would be paid to students for hostel and mess charges,” he said.

The government would launch ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme on November 14 in which 15,000 schools would be renovated in the first phase. Every school would be provided with amenities and infrastructure including toilets, compound walls, furniture, fans, and blackboards, he said.

Awards presented

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the occasion, gave away A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Education Awards to teachers and students. The award carries a cash reward of ₹20,000, a tab and a citation.

The nation celebrates the birthday of Abul Kalam Azad as National Education Day, and in 2008, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, then Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, had announced that November 11 would concurrently be observed as Minorities Welfare Day, he recalled.

Mr. Amjad Basha, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, and others were present.