CM likely to launch second phase of Bhuhakku resurvey on Nov. 23 in Narasannapeta of Srikakulam district

November 18, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Jagan is expected to address a public meeting in the village

K Srinivasa Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to visit Narasannapeta of Srikakulam district on November 23 to launch the second phase of the Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha resurvey programme.

He will address a public meeting at the local government college. Initially, it was planned on November 25 but had to be advanced on the advice from the Chief Minister’s Office, according to former Deputy Chief Minister and Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishnadas.

He said that the government intended to provide property documents in a hassle-free manner to owners under the programme, which was launched when he was the Revenue Minister. 

Collector Shrikesh B. Lathakar and other officials have been making the arrangement for the public meeting. According to him, a survey was taken up in 1,400 villages across the district with drones and digital maps. The government had issued a gazette notification pertaining to over 400 villages. The local people could bring any objections to the notice of the teams that visit the villages to finalise the survey conducted for agriculture lands, gramakanthams and houses. The survey would to be taken up in urban areas later in a phased manner.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao directed the officials to complete the survey as early as possible since the government was keen to make Srikakulam as a model district in implementing the programme.

