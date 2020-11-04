CM lays stone for works costing ₹381.24 crore in West Godavari

They include construction of roads and bridges

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for developmental works costing ₹381.24 crore in West Godavari district.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid a foundation stone at Eluru for the works being taken up by the R&B, Water Resources, and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments.

The government proposes to construct roads and bridges to connect a few villages and mandals in the district.

The R&B Department plans to develop a road network of 74.13 km at a cost of ₹201 crore. The Tanuku-Bhimavaram, Palakollu-Achanta, and Medapadu-Narsapuram via Chinchinada are some of the roads that will be laid.

The Panchayat Raj Department proposes to take up works at a cost of ₹75 crore under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM).

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the statue of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at V.V. Nagar in Eluru.

The officials informed the Chief Minister about the concrete wall being constructed to protect the residents from inundation caused by Tammileru.

Ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Perni Venkatramaiah, Ch. Ranganatharaju, Taneti Vanita and others were present.