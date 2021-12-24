CM lays stone for Aditya Birla Group’s garment making unit in Pulivendula

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after laying the stone for Aditya Birla Group’s apparel manufacturing facility at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Friday.

KADAPA

24 December 2021 23:44 IST

It will spur industrial development in Kadapa, he says

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for Aditya Birla’s greenfield garment manufacturing unit coming up in his constituency, Pulivendula, with a financial outlay of ₹110.38 crore and a potential to create over 2,000 jobs.

The project is touted to be a step towards women empowerment, as most of the jobs will be handled by local women.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy expressed the confidence that the facility would grow into a major garment hub, employing more than 10,000 women.

As he also inaugurated the Jagananna Housing Colony, a model housing complex having 7,300 residential units, within a distance of 500 metres from the plant, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy expected it to be convenient for the women residents to become quality workforce for the plant.

The training for the workforce will be handled by the skill college coming up at Pulivendula as part of the government’s mission to establish 26 world-class institutions across the State at the rate of one for every parliamentary constituency.

Dubbing it a historic moment, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that the textile park would act as a growth engine to spur industrial development in the district.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) Managing Director Ashish Dikshit attributed the group’s foray into Andhra Pradesh to the government’s support.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha; district in-charge Minister A. Suresh; Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy; Industries Commissioner R. Karikal Valaven; Collector V. Vijayarama Raju; and Joint Collectors Saikant Varma and H.M. Dhyanachandra were present.