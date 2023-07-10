CM lays stone for ₹871 crore development works in Kadapa

July 10, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stones for a slew of development works worth ₹871.72 crore in Kadapa district, including the massive ₹567.72 crore drinking water project from Brahmamsagar reservoir to Kadapa city.

The Chief Minister concluded his three-day visit to his home district.

Apart from the Brahmamsagar drinking water supply project, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for the Putlampalle lake works to be taken up at ₹15 crore, the Kadapa Municipal Corporation’s new building at ₹31.17 crore, water supply and sewerage works for the municipal workers’ colony at ₹106.44 crore, sewerage management plant at ₹50.22 crore, and Bugga Vanka bridge works at ₹20 crore.

Amidst heavy bandobast, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Rajiv Park built at a cost of ₹1.37 crore, and Rajiv Marg constructed with an outlay of ₹5.61 crore.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy went to the industrial zone at Kopparthi near Kadapa and inspected various ongoing works, including the YSR EMC cluster, and Al-Dixon’s new plant with digital recorders and laptop manufacturing units, projected to create 3,000 jobs.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Minister Adimulapu Suresh and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy along with YSRCP leaders from Kadapa district, and senior officials of various departments accompanied the Chief Minister.

In the afternoon, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy flew back to Tadepalli from the helipad arranged near Kadapa.

