CM launches updated ‘AP Seva Portal’

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

28 January 2022 07:15 IST

‘It is a one-stop digital platform for grievance redress and to provide citizen services transparently’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the AP Seva Portal is a digital initiative that takes governance closer to the people, where even those in the remote villages can avail themselves of citizen services right at their doorstep.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the AP Seva Portal 2.0 (Citizen Service Portal) at his camp office here on Thursday.

“I am happy that we are launching yet another initiative to take governance closer to the people. The AP Seva Portal is a one-stop digital platform for grievance redress, and all the officials right from the village / ward secretariat to higher authorities will be using the digitised platform to provide citizen services in a transparent manner. People can track the status of their application without any hassle. Also, SMS alerts on the status of the application will be sent to the applicants, and the portal is also enabled with payment gateways to access paid services,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that the new updated portal had over 30 services of Revenue and Land Administration, 25 services of Municipal Administration, six services of Civil Supplies, three services of Rural Development, and over 53 services of Energy Department, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the village / ward secretariat services, along with the volunteer system, was brought to take governance to the village level, where almost four lakh people were a part of the delivery mechanism and offered over 540 services directly to the people.

Since January 6, 2020, as many as 3.46 crore government services had been provided to the people through the village / ward secretariats, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“All the applications can be approved online and the officials can also provide certificates and documents online with digital signature. Further, the applicants can avail the services from any secretariat across the State,” he said.

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy and B. Satyanarayana; Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma; Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi; Housing Principal Secretary Ajay Jain; CM Adviser (Village / Ward Secretariats) R. Dhanunjay Reddy; GSWS Special Secretary Rahul Pandey; VSWS Commissioner and Director Shan Mohan; Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar; and SERP CEO Imtiaz were present.