CM launches Temple Management System

Services, information of major temples will be made available online

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated a comprehensive ‘Temple Management System’ on Monday, bringing all temples under one system of the Endowments Department.

Information of temples, online services, pilgrim emergency services information, profiles of temples, details of assets of temples, festivities, income and expenditure, dashboard, staff details, calender and such other aspects will be part of the new system. Devotees can access the services by logging on to the website https://tms.ap.gov.in/

Devotees will have an opportunity to offer gifts through e-hundi through QR code.

Union Bank role

Union Bank of India will operate the online payment system, which was started initially in the Annavaram temple on a trial basis. Officials informed that the online payment system will be made available in 11 major temples by the end of March. On this occasion, the Union Bank of India scanned the QR code and offered ₹10,116 to the Annavaram temple via e-hundi.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the new system would help in eliminating corruption in temples besides ensuring clean and transparent policies.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, Principal Secretary, Endowments Vani Mohan, Endowments Commissioner Arjuna Rao, Union Bank of India MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G., SLBC convenor V. Brahmananda Reddy, SLBC AGM and coordinator E. Rajababu, Regional Head V. Ramesh were among those present.