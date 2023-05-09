CM launches public outreach programme Jaganannaku Chebudam

May 09, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a toll-free grievance redressal helpline number 1902 as part of the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister also launched the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ website.

He said that the government’s intention is to identify a solution for the problems, the ideal that has been followed in the last four years of governance.

“The government has launched Jaganannaku Chebudam, a new outreach programme and improved version of the Spandana programme. It aims to proactively reach out to people, take up their grievances in a focused manner, and address them in a mission mode. From District Collectors to Commissioners to Secretaries, all the officials have been involved in this programme which focuses on resolving people’s grievances on a priority basis,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Project Monitoring Units (PMUs) were established at mandal, district, and State level, and at the CMO for the effective implementation of the programme. The DGP, the Chief Secretary, and the CMO officials would review the PMUs periodically for quick redressal of people’s grievances. “People can dial the CMO if they face difficulty in getting the YSR Pension Kanuka and other benefits of the welfare schemes or in case of any delay in receiving the YSR Aarogyasri services, or any issues related to revenue records and other matters, under Jaganannaku Chebudam,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, explaining the functioning of the programme, said that people can dial the toll-free number 1902 to register their grievances. Once a caller shares a grievance with the representative of the call centre, a unique YSR (your service request) ID will be issued. Regular updates will be shared through SMS regarding the status of the application. People can also share their feedback about the programme, he said.

Revolutionary changes

Recalling his experiences during his padayatra, he said that around 90 to 95% problems were man-made, for which solutions could be found if the government worked sincerely.

For instance, in rural areas, many elderly people complained of denial of pension despite being eligible for it. In the previous TDP regime, schemes were implemented by the Janmabhoomi committees in a partisan manner, and many eligible people were denied pensions, allotment of houses, and other benefits.

In contrast, many programmes have been undertaken with a greater reach to people by the YSRCP government. Revolutionary changes have been brought in implementing welfare schemes for all the eligible in a transparent manner without giving any scope for corruption, he said.

District Collectors and SPs spoke to the Chief Minister virtually from various districts.

Minister for IT and Industries G. Amarnath, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, DGP K. Rajendranath Reddy, Principal Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, and other higher officials were among those present.