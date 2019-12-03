Jagan launches post-operative sustenance allowance scheme

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched the YSR Aasaraa scheme under which postoperative sustenance allowance of Rs. 225 each per day will be paid for the period of treatment to those covered by Aarogyasri.

“During padayatra I heard your pleas and promised that I would stand by you. I have already announced that all families whose annual income is below Rs. 5 lakh per annum will be covered under the scheme. Any medical treatment above Rs. 1,000 will be covered. In addition to that, we are extending the scheme to cover 2,000 types of diseases from January 1, 2020, and give a monthly allowance of Rs. 10,000 each to all those afflicted with kidney disease and thalassemia,’’ said Mr. Jagan after launching the scheme at an auditorium at the Guntur Medical College premises.

Cancer patients will have relief as cycles of chemotherapy and radiotherapy have been brought under the ambit of the scheme.

The CM also rolled out the cochlear implant surgery scheme to benefit children suffering from the congenital disease. The State government would bear the entire burden which comes to Rs. 12 lakh per child, he said.

All healthcare facilities ranging from PHCs to teaching hospitals would be given a complete facelift, Mr. Jagan said, adding that 1,060 ambulances would be procured by April next.Announcing a series of measures aimed at revamping the Aarogyasri scheme, launched in 2008 by his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the Chief Minister said new QR code-enabled Aarogyasri Cards, which would have medical records of the patients, would be made available from January 1, 2020. The scheme would be launched in West Godavari district in January 1, 2020, and later extended to all other districts.