Andhra Pradesh

CM launches Mahila Commission programme brochure

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy releasing the 100-day Women's March brochure, at the Chief Minister's Office in the Legislative Assembly.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the brochure of a 100-day programme designed by the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission on Monday.

The commission planned a series of programmes up to March 8, on women’s empowerment, legal awareness camps, rallies, debates and discussions across the State, said its Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

The programmes would begin in Krishna district with a rally, which would begin from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on December 2. Ministers and officials of various departments would participate in the awareness rally, she said.

Preparedness meetings were conducted with Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) officers in East Godavari, Chittoor and other districts on Monday, Ms. Padma said.

WD&CW Minister Taneti Vanitha, Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha and Mahila Commission Director R. Suez were among those who released the brochures.

