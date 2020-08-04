CM launches ‘E-Rakshabandhan’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched ‘E-Rakshabandhan’, aimed at creating awareness among the public on cybercrime across the State, through a video link on Monday.
The Andhra Pradesh Police, Crime Investigation Department (CID), FM Radio, Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC), Cyber Peace Foundation and other organisations are organising the month-long online awareness drive.
Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, A.P. Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, Additional DG (CID) P.V. Sunil Kumar and other officials attended the programme.
As many as one lakh women, girls and the general public would be trained through ‘E-Rakshabandhan’ up to August 31. Webinars, workshops, debates, essay-writing, quiz and slogan writing competitions will be conducted every day on different topics from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, according to the DGP.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister listed the steps being taken by the government to prevent crime against women. He said the Disha Police Stations were doing a good job and investigation of 167 cases relating to crime against women were completed and chargesheets have been filed in courts.
He asked the victims to complain through Disha App and in Disha Police Stations on harassment and cybercrimes.
Live streaming
Live streaming of the programmes would be available every day at 11 a.m. on Youtube, said Mr. Sunil Kumar.
