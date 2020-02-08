CM launches ‘Disha App’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Saturday dismayed at the scale of atrocities against women and children reported since 2014.

Addressing a gathering after launching the ‘Disha App’ here, Mr. Reddy said that 5,046 cases of rape and 21,510 cases of sexual assault on minor girls had been reported in the State between 2014 and 2018.

The Chief Minister, however, was of the view that none had the right to eliminate the accused, however gruesome their atrocities might be, as law should ultimately takes its own course.

Giving a break-up of the number of sexual assault cases, he said, it was 4,032 in 2014; 4,114 in 2015; 4,477 in 2016; 4,672 in 2017; and 4,215 in 2018.

Referring to the number of rape cases, he said, it was 937 in 2014; 1,004 in 2015; 963 in 2016; 1,046 in 2017; and 1,096 in 2018.

The cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were 4,032 in 2014; 4,014 in 2015; 4,477 in 2016; 4,672 in 2017; and 4,215 in 2018.

Mobile teams

“A whopping 5,840 mobile teams have been deployed across the State for the rescue of women in distress,” said Mr. Reddy.

Each of the 18 Disha Police Stations in the State will have a dedicated team. The total strength at each police station will be between 36 and 47, and half of the personnel will be women.