CM launches ‘Dharma Patham’ at Kanaka Durga temple

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launching the ‘Dharma Patham’ initiative at his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

28 September 2021 00:14 IST

Move aimed at reviving temple-centric culture

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched ‘Dharma Patham’, an initiative by the Endowments Department to revive ancient temple-centric culture on Monday.

The idea is to give a push to the traditional art, culture, and medical and health programmes that used to be part of temples many years ago. Apart from organising cultural programmes at temples regularly, the department plans to conduct training camps in yoga and health.

Training for EOs

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that the officials take a cue from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and adopt best practices in the management of temples. “The development of temples depends upon the functioning of the executive officers. A training session on TTD management practices should be conducted for the EOs,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the officials to focus on providing all necessary facilities, quality prasadam etc. Donations given by philanthropists and donors should be used for development and betterment of temples. The donations should not be diverted. “A visit to temples and prasadams have to create a positive impact on devotees and give them a wonderful experience in their lives,” he said.

Temple lands

Referring to lands of temples, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that the officials conduct a survey and geotag them. A committee comprising the District Collector, SP and a government pleader in each district could be formed to protect temple lands. Similarly, a police officer of SP rank could be appointed in the Endowments Department for vigilance and security. There were 18,000 temples wherein 47,000 CC cameras were installed as part of safety measures. CC cameras should be installed in all temples, he said.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary (Revenue, Endowments) G. Vani Mohan and TTD EO K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among those present.