CM launches auto mutation services

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched auto mutation services provided by the Registration Department. To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister released a poster on auto mutation at Secretariat on Tuesday.

The land transfer records (ROR-1B Adangal) will be made available online without payment of any fee on www.meebhoomi.ap.gov.in portal. The auto mutation pilot project was launched in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district in 2019. Following the success, the State government has decided to extend the facility across the State.

The whole process of land registration till the issuing of e-passbook will be made available online with the new system of automation. The landowners need not go to the tahsildar office or the MeeSeva office for any transaction as they will be getting updates on their mobile phones.

Moreover, the process of tahsildar’s attestation and the inclusion of their particulars in the revenue records will be completed within 30 days and the e-passbook will be issued immediately. Till now, farmers were running around tahsildar and MeeSeva offices for registration and other changes in the revenue records which was not only tedious for them but was also leading to an increase in corruption in the revenue offices. To curtail all these drawbacks, the State government has introduced the automation of revenue records.

Amendment

With an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Record of Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 1971, the officials of the Registration Department have been recognised as provisional recording officers to deal with the records pertaining to land transfer with the Collector as their appointing officer.

Revenue Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose was also present.