CM launches Aarogyasri in three cities outside A.P.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the extension of the superspecialty services under the Dr. YSR Aarogyasri scheme in the 130 empanelled hospitals in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Mr. Reddy spoke to the doctors and beneficiaries through a video link and enquired about the treatment procedures for certain diseases that were not available at the hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Reddy requested the doctors to take good care of the patients hailing from A.P. and promised to extend them any help that might be required in this regard.

The hospitals enlisted by the State government were Fortis, MIOT and Medcover in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad respectively.

The government had issued a G.O. expanding the Aarogyasri scheme to the hospitals in major cities outside A.P. on October 26 covering 17 superspecialties (716 procedures) as per the recommendation of an expert committee.