ADVERTISEMENT

CM lauds APSDC for winning award

February 28, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded the AP Seeds Development Corporation (APSDC) for winning the prestigious Governance Now Award for the second time. The Chief Minister asked the officials to keep up the good work. 

APSDC won the award under the Public Sector Units (PSUs) category this year for supplying quality seeds to farmers through RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) for the last three and half years.

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSDC G. Sekhar Babu and Chairperson P. Sushmita received the award from Justice (Rtd.) Deepak Mishra, former Chief Justice of India, in New Delhi recently. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and Sekhar Babu met the Chief Minister at the Camp Office here on Tuesday and showed the award.

Governance Now, an international agency, has been presenting these awards for the last nine years to government organisations and PSUs for rendering good work in various fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US