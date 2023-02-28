CM lauds APSDC for winning award

February 28, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded the AP Seeds Development Corporation (APSDC) for winning the prestigious Governance Now Award for the second time. The Chief Minister asked the officials to keep up the good work.

APSDC won the award under the Public Sector Units (PSUs) category this year for supplying quality seeds to farmers through RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) for the last three and half years.

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSDC G. Sekhar Babu and Chairperson P. Sushmita received the award from Justice (Rtd.) Deepak Mishra, former Chief Justice of India, in New Delhi recently.

Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and Sekhar Babu met the Chief Minister at the Camp Office here on Tuesday and showed the award.

Governance Now, an international agency, has been presenting these awards for the last nine years to government organisations and PSUs for rendering good work in various fields.