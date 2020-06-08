CM keen on developing Kondaveedu Fort: MLA

GUNTUR

08 June 2020 23:13 IST

Foundation stone laid for power substation

Chief Minister is committed to developing the historic hill fort of Kondaveedu into an important tourist destination in the State, according to V. Rajani, MLA of Chilakaluripet.

After laying the foundation stone for an electrical substation in Kondaveedu village of Edlapadu mandal, Ms. Rajani said that the new substation would be built at an estimated cost of ₹ 3.5 crore.

Stating that Kondaveedu Fort and the surrounding areas would become a world class destination in the next four years, the MLA said that the electrical substation would meet the power demands. Once commissioned, it would be possible to provide continuous power supply for the lighting needs of the fort and local farmers would be getting nine hours of free power during day time.

The government sanctioned 10 km of 33KV and 8.3 km of 11 KV electrical lines.

Call for people's role

“Local people should play a participatory role in construction of these electrical lines,” said the MLA.

Superintendent Engineer A. Murali Krishna Yadav, Executive Engineers G. Srinivas Reddy, Pichaiah, and K. Ramanaidu, ADE Rambotla and other electricity staff along with local police and MRO Sujatha were present.