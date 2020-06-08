Andhra Pradesh

CM keen on developing Kondaveedu Fort: MLA

Foundation stone laid for power substation

Chief Minister is committed to developing the historic hill fort of Kondaveedu into an important tourist destination in the State, according to V. Rajani, MLA of Chilakaluripet.

After laying the foundation stone for an electrical substation in Kondaveedu village of Edlapadu mandal, Ms. Rajani said that the new substation would be built at an estimated cost of ₹ 3.5 crore.

Stating that Kondaveedu Fort and the surrounding areas would become a world class destination in the next four years, the MLA said that the electrical substation would meet the power demands. Once commissioned, it would be possible to provide continuous power supply for the lighting needs of the fort and local farmers would be getting nine hours of free power during day time.

The government sanctioned 10 km of 33KV and 8.3 km of 11 KV electrical lines.

Call for people's role

“Local people should play a participatory role in construction of these electrical lines,” said the MLA.

Superintendent Engineer A. Murali Krishna Yadav, Executive Engineers G. Srinivas Reddy, Pichaiah, and K. Ramanaidu, ADE Rambotla and other electricity staff along with local police and MRO Sujatha were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:15:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cm-keen-on-developing-kondaveedu-fort-mla/article31782169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY