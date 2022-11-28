CM Jagan transfers ₹200 crore into farmers’ bank accounts 

November 28, 2022 04:08 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Of the ₹200 crore released by him, input subsidy accounts for nearly ₹40 crore and the balance goes to interest on crop loans paid by the government

V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File photo: Handout

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made an online transfer of ₹200 crore towards input subsidy and reimbursement of interest paid on crop loans, into the bank accounts of  farmers, from his camp office on November 28. 

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government has been implementing various welfare schemes for the farmers since June 2019 and asserted that the input subsidy scheme and interest-free crop loans proved to be trendsetters in the country. 

Of the ₹200 crore released by him, input subsidy accounts for nearly ₹40 crore and the balance goes to interest on crop loans paid by the government. 

The input subsidy is for 45,998 farmers and the zero-interest, for 8,22,411 small and marginal farmers and horticulturalists who borrowed up to ₹1 lakh for the Rabi (2020-21) and Kharif -2021 seasons and repaid the same on time.  

The total amount disbursed so far under the input subsidy scheme under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule amounted to approximately ₹1,835 crore.

The CM said the previous government completely diluted the interest subvention scheme by withholding the payments to farmers to the tune of ₹1,181 crore between 2014 and 2019.

The YSRCP government cleared payments to the tune of ₹1,835 crore including arrears. 

As 62% of the population depending on agriculture for their livelihood, the YSRCP government has been meticulously implementing various schemes aimed at improving their (farmers) lot, the CM added. 

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, AP Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and government advisor (agriculture) I. Tirupal Reddy were among those present. 

