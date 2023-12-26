ADVERTISEMENT

CM Jagan to launch ‘Aadudam Andhra’ today

December 26, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will kickstart the ‘Aadudam Andhra’, sports festival, on Loyola Public School grounds at Nallapadu in Guntur district on Tuesday.

This is the first time the State government is conducting sports competitions from the Village/Ward Secretariat level to the State level. The competitions include cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, and badminton doubles, according to the press release. 

The government is set to conduct the tournaments for 47 days starting from December 26 to February 10, 2024. As many as 34.19 lakh players will participate, while more than  88.66 lakh spectators will be present. Prizes will be awarded at the constituency, district, and State levels, inlcudung ₹12 crores in cash prizes and other exciting prizes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aadudam Andhra’ aims to provide a platform for hidden talents from the village level and expose them to National and International glory, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US