CM Jagan to launch ‘Aadudam Andhra’ today

December 26, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will kickstart the ‘Aadudam Andhra’, sports festival, on Loyola Public School grounds at Nallapadu in Guntur district on Tuesday.

This is the first time the State government is conducting sports competitions from the Village/Ward Secretariat level to the State level. The competitions include cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, and badminton doubles, according to the press release. 

The government is set to conduct the tournaments for 47 days starting from December 26 to February 10, 2024. As many as 34.19 lakh players will participate, while more than  88.66 lakh spectators will be present. Prizes will be awarded at the constituency, district, and State levels, inlcudung ₹12 crores in cash prizes and other exciting prizes.

‘Aadudam Andhra’ aims to provide a platform for hidden talents from the village level and expose them to National and International glory, the release added.

