CM Jagan to distribute assigned lands to the landless poor at Nuzvid today 

November 17, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the distribution of assigned, village service Inam and SC Corporation (LPS) lands to landless Dalits and weaker sections with freehold rights, at Nuzvid in Eluru district on November 17 (Friday).

A total of 20,24,709 poor people will get 35,44,866 acres of land under this initiative, according to an official release.

Freehold rights were granted to a total of 22,346 beneficiaries along with loan waiver on 22,837 acres of land bought under the Land Purchase Scheme (LPS) scheme of SC Corporation. It was stated that in a landmark initiative, the government had embarked on a re-survey of landholdings across the State, which was done after 100 years ago, to resolve land disputes and to provide permanent land titles.

A total of 42.60 lakh acres was re-surveyed in 4,000 villages out of 17,460 revenue villages in two phases. As a result, 17.53 lakh farmers have received permanent title deeds, 4.80 lakh mutations have been resolved, and 10.21 lakh new subdivisions were affected. Additionally, 45,000 boundary disputes have been settled, and registration facility was made available in all the village secretariats where the re-survey has been finished. Registrations would commence in 2,000 villages on November 17.

The release further stated that the government empowered landholders by granting them comprehensive rights on assigned (DKT) lands that completed 20 years of assignment, village service Inam and SC Corporation lands that were delisted from Section 22-A. The rights being vested include the right to sell, to buy, obtain loans, mortgage, gift, and inherit the lands.

