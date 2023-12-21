ADVERTISEMENT

CM Jagan participates in semi Christmas celebrations

December 21, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives took part in the celebrations

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participating semi-Christmas celebrations in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in semi Christmas celebrations organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium Complex (IGMC) here on Wednesday. On the occasion, Mr. Jagan extended Christmas greetings to the people in both Telugu States.

“The path shown by God should be followed. The people should love fellow human beings, and compassion for others. One should be tolerant of others. Also, kind to the enemies. Though these are difficult to follow, one should imbibe, and implement wholeheartedly,” he said, adding, “I pray to God to bless the State and people.”

Ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives took part in the celebrations. Christian religious leaders, extending their greetings, gave Christmas messages.

