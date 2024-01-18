CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to unveil statue of social justice on January 19

January 18, 2024 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil the statue of Statue Of Social Justice, B.R. Ambedkar, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Turning to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan said: “ The 206-foot Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but also for the country. It is the ‘Statue of Social Justice’. To rewrite history, inspire others for hundreds of years. I request everyone to come voluntarily for the unveiling of the statue on 19th of this month.”

The Ambedkar statue that has been installed in Vijayawada would be a jewel for the entire country, not just Andhra Pradesh. This is a ‘Statue of Social Justice’. The statue would be the tallest Ambedkar statue in the world. The statue was constructed on an 81-foot pedestal, and the statue is 125 feet tall, taking the total height to 206 feet. Dr. Ambedkar was a towering personality, and expressed his views on socio, political, women that would rewrite the history, 100 years ago. His ideology and philosophy continue to influence the nation and people, he said.

Mr. Jagan said that the State government with an undeterred commitment and faith in his philosophy was implementing Navaratnalu. Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals were the basis for the Navaratnalu. Dr. Ambedkar took the education to downtrodden and depressed classes. He revolted against untouchability and authoritarian ideas, Mr. Jagan said.

Dr. Ambedkar’s statue in every village and habitation would inspire the downtrodden and fight the oppression. The inauguration of his statue in Vijayawada would remain in history forever, and would be golden letters of history, he added.

