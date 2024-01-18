GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to unveil statue of social justice on January 19

Mr. Jagan said that the Andhra Pradesh government with an undeterred commitment and faith in his philosophy was implementing Navaratnalu

January 18, 2024 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The 125-foot bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Vijayawada is lit ahead of the grand inauguration on Friday.

The 125-foot bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Vijayawada is lit ahead of the grand inauguration on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil the statue of Statue Of Social Justice, B.R. Ambedkar, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Turning to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Mr.  Jagan said: “ The 206-foot Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but also for the country. It is the ‘Statue of Social Justice’. To rewrite history, inspire others for hundreds of years. I request everyone to come voluntarily for the unveiling of the statue on 19th of this month.”

The Ambedkar statue that has been installed in Vijayawada would be a jewel for the entire country, not just Andhra Pradesh. This is a ‘Statue of Social Justice’. The statue would be the tallest Ambedkar statue in the world. The statue was constructed on an 81-foot pedestal, and the statue is 125 feet tall, taking the total height to 206 feet. Dr. Ambedkar was a towering personality, and expressed his views on socio, political, women that would rewrite the history, 100 years ago. His ideology and philosophy continue to influence the nation and people, he said. 

Mr. Jagan said that the State government with an undeterred commitment and faith in his philosophy was implementing Navaratnalu. Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals were the basis for the Navaratnalu. Dr. Ambedkar took the education to downtrodden and depressed classes. He revolted against untouchability and authoritarian ideas, Mr. Jagan said.

Dr. Ambedkar’s statue in every village and habitation would inspire the downtrodden and fight the oppression. The inauguration of his statue in Vijayawada would remain in history forever, and would be golden letters of history, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.