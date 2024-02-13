GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in Aadudam Andhra closing ceremony in Vizag today

February 13, 2024 07:40 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
K. Srikanth of Bapatla district team jumps to avoid getting caught in the Aadudam Andhra final round of kabaddi match against the East Godavari team in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

K. Srikanth of Bapatla district team jumps to avoid getting caught in the Aadudam Andhra final round of kabaddi match against the East Godavari team in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the closing ceremony of the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ tournament being held at Dr. YSR International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He will distribute awards and cash prizes to the winners.

The State Government launched the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ with the twin objectives of creating awareness at the grassroots level about the importance of physical activity and health. This apart, the government aims to hone the skills of young sportspersons in rural and urban areas and produce sporting heroes for the nation, according to a press release by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

The government provided sports kits worth about ₹37 crore, cash prizes of over ₹12 crore, and many other attractive prizes to the sportspersons. The government has organised a total of 3.30 lakh matches at the Village/Ward secretariat-level, 1.24 lakh matches at the mandal-level, 7,346 matches at the constituency level, 1,731 matches at the district-level, and 260 matches at the state level. A total of 25,40,972 sportspersons participated in this sports extravaganza across the State. Of these, 17,59,263 were male and 7,81,709 were female. A total of 80 lakh spectators watched the competitions.

The government will identify talented sportspersons through Andhra Cricket Association, associations of various sports disciplines and franchises like Pro Kabaddi, Black Hawks Volleyball, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and will provide them with quality training and prepare them to participate in national and international competitions, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.