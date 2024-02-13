CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in Aadudam Andhra closing ceremony in Vizag today

February 13, 2024 07:40 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the closing ceremony of the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ tournament being held at Dr. YSR International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He will distribute awards and cash prizes to the winners.

The State Government launched the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ with the twin objectives of creating awareness at the grassroots level about the importance of physical activity and health. This apart, the government aims to hone the skills of young sportspersons in rural and urban areas and produce sporting heroes for the nation, according to a press release by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

The government provided sports kits worth about ₹37 crore, cash prizes of over ₹12 crore, and many other attractive prizes to the sportspersons. The government has organised a total of 3.30 lakh matches at the Village/Ward secretariat-level, 1.24 lakh matches at the mandal-level, 7,346 matches at the constituency level, 1,731 matches at the district-level, and 260 matches at the state level. A total of 25,40,972 sportspersons participated in this sports extravaganza across the State. Of these, 17,59,263 were male and 7,81,709 were female. A total of 80 lakh spectators watched the competitions.

The government will identify talented sportspersons through Andhra Cricket Association, associations of various sports disciplines and franchises like Pro Kabaddi, Black Hawks Volleyball, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and will provide them with quality training and prepare them to participate in national and international competitions, the release said.