CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate 125-ft Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada on November 26

August 17, 2023 04:16 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which is being built at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park at Swarajya Maidan in the city at a cost of ₹400 crore, on the Constitution Day on November 26, Minister for Urban Development and Administration Audimulapu Suresh has said.

The Minister was addressing the media after inspecting the ongoing works at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park on August 16 (Wednesday). He was accompanied by Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar.

Ms. Srilakshmi said work pertaining to the statue was almost completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four AC halls were being constructed at the park. One AC hall will have a mini theatre that will throw light on the life events of Ambedkar and a museum will be set up in the other three halls, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT