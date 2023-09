September 13, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Deputy Chief Minister K. Satyanarayana (Endowments), TTD Chairman B. Karunakara Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office at Tadepalli near here on Tuesday and invited him to attend the Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara Swamy to be held from September 18 to 26.

They handed over the invitation card, Sesha Vastram and TTD prasadam to the Chief Minister. TTD Vedic pundits recited Vedic hymns and blessed him.

